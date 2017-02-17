BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister says a government committee has approved construction of an 800-megawatt coal power plant near pristine beaches on the Andaman Sea.
The plant is to be built on the coast in Krabi, a famous tourist destination with soaring cliffs and white sands.
The announcement by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha that the National Energy Policy Committee gave the go-ahead was criticized by activists who worry the plant will pollute local waters and spoil scenery. They say it will damage tourism and fishing, and that eco-friendly alternatives should be considered instead.
Supporters of the plant say it will make up for a big energy shortfall in the country’s south and wean it off electricity imports from neighboring countries.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
The proposal will be reviewed before being forwarded to the Cabinet.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.