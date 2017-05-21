AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have revived a more narrowly focused version of a transgender “bathroom bill” like the one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.

A broader proposal mandating that transgender Texas residents use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the state Senate. It had stalled in the House until Sunday night, when supporters attached it to a separate bill. It will now go back to the Senate and then is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

By focusing on schools, Texas is hoping to avoid boycotts that hurt North Carolina. But the NFL, NBA, leading business lobbies and Hollywood celebrities have urged Texas to avoid the issue.