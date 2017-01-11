HOUSTON (AP) — Federal officials say a Houston company is recalling more than 3,500 pounds of chicken breast product due to mislabeling and undeclared allergens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the chicken — produced by Perfect Fit Meals — might contain milk and wheat, known allergens that aren’t declared on the product label.
Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from eating the chicken.
The ready-to-eat chicken breast items were made on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and placed in 10.5 ounce packages labeled “From the Kitchen of Cooking Light Magazine: Lemon Pepper Chicken.” The package has a “use or freeze by” date of 1/21/17 and a lot code 2457744.2.
The chicken product was shipped to military commissaries and retail establishments nationwide.
