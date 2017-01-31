MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a teller responsible for monitoring cash in a South Texas bank’s vaults stole more than $1.2 million before an ownership change revealed the loss.
Jill Marie Myers of McAllen pleaded guilty Tuesday to falsifying bank records to conceal theft of funds over a 10-year period. Myers, who awaits sentencing in McAllen, faces up to 30 years in federal prison, a possible $1 million fine and must repay the cash.
Authorities say Myers was the teller supervisor at the Edinburg branch of First National Bank. The scheme was uncovered in mid-2014 after Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank acquired the branch.
An investigation revealed about $10,000 was missing from the vaults, per month, since June 2004.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit — first by any state — to invalidate Trump’s order WATCH
- Trump immigration agenda’s next target: Tech firms and their H1-B visas
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Myers acknowledged creating fraudulent entries in bank records to conceal the theft.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.