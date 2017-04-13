NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.77 to $51.35

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it will sell a relatively small portion of its stock in the bank.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down 20 cents to $115.80

The regional bank’s first-quarter results were far greater than analysts expected but the stock retreated in late trading.

Abbott Laboratories, down 81 cents to $42.67

The Food and Drug Administration sent the company a warning about problems with several heart implants.

Hanesbrands Inc., up 15 cents to $21.26

The apparel company raised the low end of its profit estimate for the first quarter.

Pier 1 Imports Inc., down 66 cents to $6.59

The home decor company reported weaker-than-expected sales and its forecasts disappointed investors.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.84 to $29.42

Investors weighed the impact of a wastewater spill at one of the company’s steel plants in northern Indiana.

Tesla Inc., up $7.16 to $304

CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil an electric semi-truck in September.

Micron Technology Inc., up 5 cents to $26.74

Technology companies did better than the rest of the market on Thursday.

Scana Corp., down 42 cents to $65.80

High-dividend utility companies lost ground as bond yields made a recovery after sharp losses late Wednesday.