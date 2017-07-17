DETROIT (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has named two new directors to its board, heading off criticism from some investors that its board members are too closely linked.
James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox, and Linda Johnson Rice, the chairman and CEO of Johnson Publishing Co., are joining the now nine-member board.
Murdoch — the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch — has held several leadership roles at Fox. He also started a foundation that supports environmental sustainability.
Rice heads Ebony Media Operations and has served on numerous corporate and charitable boards.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- Council member asks Seattle Mayor Ed Murray to consider resigning
Earlier this year, some Connecticut pension funds called for annual elections of board members. They noted, for example, that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s brother serves on Tesla’s board.
But shareholders sided with Tesla, which backed three-year terms.