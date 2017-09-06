The investment disclosed Wednesday brings Zipwhip’s total fundraising in the last year to about $31.5 million.
Zipwhip, a builder of business messaging software, has reeled in $22.5 million in venture capital funding.
The Seattle company’s technology, in part through deals with wireless carriers, allows businesses to receive and send customer text messages from the companies’ landline phone numbers. Texting, chief executive John Lauer said in a news release, “offers a short-format, high-priority channel” that likely won’t be replaced entirely by email.
In October, the company completed a $9 million round. Since then, Zipwhip says it has hired 100 new employees, and its monthly recurring revenue is up 60 percent.
The latest round, Zipwhip’s third major outside investment, was led by OpenView Partners, a Boston firm, and includes contributions from prior investors Voyager Capital and Microsoft’s venture capital arm.
OpenView’s founder, Scott Maxwell, will join Zipwhip’s board of directors.
