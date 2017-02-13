April Underwood, vice president of product at Slack, also co-founded a women-owned angel investing group called #Angels.

Zillow Group has added Slack executive April Underwood to its board of directors.

Underwood, who is the first woman on Zillow’s board, also co-founded a women-owned angel investing group called #Angels.

She previously held high-level product roles at Twitter and WeatherBill. Underwood started as vice president of product at Slack, developer of the popular work-messaging application, in June 2015.

Zillow co-founder and executive chairman Rich Barton touted Underwood’s experience in leading software teams.

“Her extensive experience and unique perspective in technology product development, engineering, innovation and consumer engagement, as well as her deep understanding of the mobile and internet industries, will be a significant asset to Zillow Group’s board of directors,” he said in a statement.

Tech companies have been aggressively recruiting female tech leaders to join their boards in recent months, The New York Times reports, especially as the industry faces pressure to continue to diversify its workforce.

Underwood will join the board immediately as its ninth director.