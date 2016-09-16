The Seattle company’s founder, Alex Algard, will be replaced by Rob Eleveld. Algard will focus on Hiya, which Whitepages spun out earlier this year.

Alex Algard, the founder and chief executive of Seattle online people-search company Whitepages, is stepping down from the role to focus on running Hiya, a company spun out of Whitepages earlier this year.

He will be replaced as CEO by Rob Eleveld, who previously ran Whitepages Pro, a business-focused product. Before joining the company, Eleveld led Seattle startups Opfity and Shiftboard.

Whitepages, founded in 1996 when Algard bought the Whitepages.com domain name, sells advertising and business services around a database of personal and business identities and records.

Algard will remain executive chairman of the Whitepages board, and will continue as CEO of Hiya. That company, which builds a caller identification application for Android phones, operated as Whitepages Caller ID before the division was spun into a new company in April.