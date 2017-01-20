The purchase is Wave’s 21st since the rapidly growing company was founded in 2002.

Kirkland-based Wave Broadband has bought internet company Cascade Networks to further extend its network in southwest Washington.

This marks the 21st acquisition for Wave, which was founded in 2002 with an original plan to bring high-speed internet to people in the “fringe suburbs.”

The company has since grown rapidly, especially in the past few years as it builds more than 100 miles of fiber broadband infrastructure each month up and down the West Coast. It now mostly serves metro areas, and is expanding gigabit speed internet services largely to businesses and apartment buildings.

Wave has more than 6,000 miles of fiber infrastructure reaching from Washington to California. Its expansion has been accomplished in two ways: by building new fiber network with money it has raised and by the ongoing acquisition spree of smaller companies that own networks.

Cascade Networks, based in Longview, provides internet and voice services to customers in southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. Its 14 employees are joining Wave.

Wave did not disclose the purchase price.

Wave has raised significant debt and equity funds in the past few years, including $1 billion in 2012 and $125 million in debt financing last fall.

Part of the most recent funding round went toward buying Cascade Networks.