Matt Day, who covers Microsoft and technology for the Seattle Times, spoke about the impact of Trump's travel ban on the area's tech industry, which has come to rely heavily on immigrant talent.
President Trump’s executive order, which barred entry into the U.S. for citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations, created chaos at airports, sparked opposition from business leaders and Washington state elected officials, and raised the prospect that changes to guest- worker programs might be similarly chaotic.
While the order was halted by a federal judge in Seattle, and a subsequent appeal by the Trump administration was denied, leaked drafts of executive orders suggested the Trump administration may be planning a broad review of the U.S. immigration system.
More on immigration order
- 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
- Washington 'two for two' against Trump ban: State politicians react
- Threat of visa restrictions raises concerns about Seattle hosting ‘Dota 2’ video-gaming competition
- Local lawyers help create website to provide legal aid to immigrants at airports
- Starbucks offers free legal advice to employees affected by Trump travel ban
- Six local biotech leaders join group of 160 opposing Trump travel ban
- 3 immigrants, turned away a week ago, happy to be home
- Families reunite Sunday after courts postpone travel ban
- 94 technology companies support legal challenge to entry ban
- Families still worried after ban suspended
- Wash. judge who stalled Trump ban is highly regarded GOP appointee
- More than 21,000 Washington residents are from banned countries
- Inside the frantic effort at Sea-Tac to stop flight, allow 2 men to enter U.S.
- Read the text of President Trump's order
- A history of immigration in America
- 30 Days: A refugee family's first month here
- 2015: The Washington refugee experience
That is said to include H-1B and other guest-worker visas, work permits for their spouses, and an Obama administration program that shields from deportation some immigrants who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.
Changes to those policies would have wide-ranging impacts in the Seattle area, where about one in five residents was born in another country.
The anchors of the region’s booming high-tech economy, Microsoft and Amazon.com, rely on thousands of employees living here under visas for highly skilled guest workers.
Area colleges and universities are similarly fueled by talented students and faculty from abroad.
In the wake of the executive order signed last month, many who work in fields touched by immigration are worried that the Trump administration may take a disruptive approach to reform that dents the appeal of Washington, and the U.S. as a whole, as a destination for the best and the brightest.
Be sure to read Matt Day and Rachel Lerman’s examination of the impact of the executive order on the local tech industry and the H1-B visa program.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.