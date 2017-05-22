Bothell-based software company is moving its headquarters to Denver.
Vertafore, a Bothell-based company that sells software for the insurance industry, is relocating its headquarters to Denver.
A company representative said Vertafore expects Denver’s growing tech industry to help it attract employees.
When it was sold a year ago by one private equity firm to two others for a reported $2.7 billion, Vertafore had 1,300 employees, including about 500 in the Puget Sound area.
Bothell will become one of the company’s nine locations with different special focuses. The company would not comment on how many employees will remain at the Bothell location.
The Denver Post reported that Vertafore could receive up to $700,000 in relocation incentives from Colorado and Denver, tied to new job creation.
