Companies in the state received more than $465 million, double the amount from the second quarter and up 21 percent from the year before.
Money flowing from venture capitalists to companies in Washington state spiked during the third quarter, reaching the highest amount invested in more than a year.
State companies raised $465.1 million across 37 deals during the third quarter, according to a study from Dow Jones VentureSource.
That’s more than double the amount from the second quarter of this year, and a 21 percent increase from the same period last year.
It’s a good sign that investors and companies are starting to once again agree on valuations of companies, after months of uncertainty about startups valued at more than $1 billion, so-called “unicorns,” said Greg Beams, Ernst & Young partner and VC leader in Seattle.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
The quarter’s final tally was bolstered by two huge funding rounds — Bellevue’s OfferUp raised $119 million and Seattle software company Avalara raised $96 million.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.