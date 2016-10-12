Companies in the state received more than $465 million, double the amount from the second quarter and up 21 percent from the year before.

Money flowing from venture capitalists to companies in Washington state spiked during the third quarter, reaching the highest amount invested in more than a year.

State companies raised $465.1 million across 37 deals during the third quarter, according to a study from Dow Jones VentureSource.

That’s more than double the amount from the second quarter of this year, and a 21 percent increase from the same period last year.

It’s a good sign that investors and companies are starting to once again agree on valuations of companies, after months of uncertainty about startups valued at more than $1 billion, so-called “unicorns,” said Greg Beams, Ernst & Young partner and VC leader in Seattle.

The quarter’s final tally was bolstered by two huge funding rounds — Bellevue’s OfferUp raised $119 million and Seattle software company Avalara raised $96 million.