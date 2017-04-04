PitchBook data showed Seattle companies raked in $300.6 million in 68 deals with venture capital investors during the first three months of the year.

The funds went largely to startups with a focus on technology, including a connected car company and a startup that makes fertilizer from food waste, according to the Venture Monitor report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association.

The funding is up 33 percent from last year’s first quarter, but down from the $544.3 million raised in the fourth quarter of 2016.

One or two big deals can skew the data one way or another, said PitchBook analyst Nizar Tarhuni, noting that the number of deals has not fluctuated much.

Nationally, companies raised $16.5 billion, compared with $18.7 billion in the same period last year.