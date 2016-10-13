The investing levels seen in the state suggest to some analysts that investor confidence in the region remains solid. It’s also a sign that investors nationally are taking companies here seriously, they say.

Washington state companies raised far more money from venture-capital firms in the third quarter than in the previous quarter, showing investor confidence in the region’s budding businesses.

Different studies show varying total amounts — from $262.2 million to $511.3 million — but the trend holds steady. A couple of big deals bolstered the quarter’s final numbers in the state, namely investments in Bellevue buy-sell company OfferUp and Seattle software company Avalara.

Analysts see the growing numbers as a sign that companies in the region are being taken seriously by investors nationally.

Startups across industries often rely on funding from venture-capital firms to build and grow their businesses. In the Puget Sound region, many of the companies raising large rounds during the third quarter were technology companies, such as dog-sitting marketplace Rover and mobile finance company Remitly.

“Our region is becoming known as a good source, a good place to put venture dollars,” said Greg Beams, an Ernst & Young partner and VC leader in the Seattle office.

Venture-capital investors were also likely emboldened by the recent success of tech companies taking to the public markets. Seattle company Impinj and Bellevue’s Apptio both went public this year, and immediately rocketed on the stock market.

In Washington state, companies raised $262.2 million in 21 deals during the third quarter, a 54.6 percent increase in the amount raised from the second quarter, according to the MoneyTree Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers based on data from Thomson Reuters.

The Dow Jones’ VentureSource report shows higher numbers, finding that companies raised $465.1 million in 37 deals during the quarter.

A study released last week from Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) reported that companies raised $511.3 million.

The biggest difference between the MoneyTree report and the others is the exclusion of Avalara’s $96 million round.

The three studies usually present data that differ slightly, partly because of how each study counts deals. For example, Pitchbook’s Venture Monitor includes many small angel and seed round deals.

The reports went through a big shift this quarter when the National Venture Capital Association, a large trade organization for venture-capital funds, partnered with Seattle-based Pitchbook. Previously, the NVCA lent its name and backing to the MoneyTree report.

The change came after several years of new data sources popping up — Pitchbook was founded in 2007 — giving the NVCA more choices, the association said when it announced its new partnership. The change allows the NVCA to keep providing reports, now with “new and better cuts of data,” it said.

It’s a big boost for Pitchbook, which now has more than 500 employees and has raised nearly $15 million in its nine-year life.

Part of the reason venture funding spiked during the third quarter was pent-up demand from investors, Beams said. The past couple of quarters saw a relatively low numbers of deals, often because investors and companies couldn’t agree on a valuation for the business.

“They weren’t really meeting together in terms of what’s the right price at which to make the venture investment,” Beams said. “Now, we’re having a better meeting of the minds.”

The region is also starting to see more and larger funding rounds, said Chris Seel, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Seattle.

“There’s an increased frequency of large rounds in the $100 million-plus range,” he said. “Whereas before, those were less frequent and less expected to occur.”

Nationally, the three studies determined that venture funding has decreased from the previous quarter. Companies nationally raised $10.6 billion during the third quarter, according to MoneyTree, down 32 percent from the second quarter.

Despite the decrease, Seel said overall funding levels remain strong, reaching more than $10 billion nationally for the 11th quarter in a row.