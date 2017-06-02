Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I read your Q&A column in The Seattle Times, but I haven’t seen this question addressed, perhaps because you need to avoid possible conflict-of-interest situations?

Windows XP has been very nice to us, but we’ve reached the point where we have to give in to “progress.” I was OK back when it was PC XTs, 286s and 386s, controller cards and jumper blocks, but those days are gone!

What brands, models and electronic features/capabilities would you recommend in the way of new desktop computers? We don’t need ones that have all the bells and whistles. We use our computers mostly for word processing, email, internet information-searching, the occasional YouTube videos and — in my wife’s case — eBay. (Plus, she often has 10 to 12 various programs open at a time, so maximum RAM would be a factor.)

We’re not into gaming or other programs that require state-of-the-art graphics capability. What she would like is to be able to have two monitors running simultaneously where she can switch back and forth between them. I assume that would necessitate the installation of a special video card?

I have the same question for internet connection equipment. Our ISP has been CenturyLink for the last five or six years, and we’re going to be upgrading to a faster service option. Consequently, we need to get a newer, more up-to-date wireless cable modem/router that is 802.11ac capable. Your thoughts and/or suggestions on newer devices in this area would be appreciated as well.

— Frank Billington, Maple Valley

A: Hmmm. I’m not sure what conflicts of interest you might be thinking of. I’m an independent writer and I don’t receive payments or other considerations from any vendors or manufacturers.

That said, I don’t make recommendations of specific products unless I’ve tested them recently. I can, however, give you some general guidelines.

My advice in buying any computer is, first of all, to try it hands-on. Apart from making sure you have enough system memory in the computer for your needs, the factors most critical to your being happy with your purchase are going to be the keyboard and the display — the points where you actually interface with your computer.

As for the graphics adapter, some computers do come with dual video ports. In addition to making sure the computer you buy has dual ports, you’ll also want to make sure they are the kind of ports you want. If you want high-quality video for a flat-panel digital monitor, you’ll want to go for DVI ports and cables rather than VGA ports, which were designed for older analog monitors. Since you’ve indicated you’re not into gaming or other activities that require high-end graphics, you won’t need an adapter that supports HDMI or DisplayPort.

As for what brand of equipment to buy, I recommend sticking with a major maker that has been around for a while and that offers the best support services.

As for your internet service, once you’ve decided what level of service you want, the most critical factor, as you suggest, is your Wi-Fi router. Be aware that you’re going to get faster service if you connect directly to your ISP’s equipment with an Ethernet cable. Using even the best Wi-Fi router, you can expect to get only about 60-70 percent of the bandwidth you get when connected by Ethernet cable.

And yes, Wi-Fi routers vary greatly in price and performance. You can find 802.11ac routers — the latest version of the Wi-Fi protocol — for under $100. Or you can spend several hundred dollars on an 802.11ac router. The higher-end routers offer multiple transmission bands and multiple adjustable antennas, with the result that you’re likely to get significantly better range and throughput.

Unless you live in a small apartment and you’re always going to be using your computer very close to the router, I recommend against being skimpy in selecting your router. But keep in mind also that even if you buy the best 802.11ac router, if the Wi-Fi adapter in your computer is an older one that uses an earlier standard, you’ll get only the performance of that older standard.