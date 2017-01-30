The Seattle startup changed its name and its business model, aiming now for the retail market rather than federal contracts.

What: Seattle-based Unium, which develops software to improve Wi-Fi

Who: Riley Eller, chief technology officer

Seamless Wi-Fi: Unium’s software helps Wi-Fi work seamlessly throughout your home by positioning devices and signals so they can communicate without impediment. The technology creates a secure mesh network and seeks to solve slow spots so that Netflix will never have to stop and buffer.

Boost from Google: Unium will soon be available in homes that have Google Fiber service. The software is built into Google’s products, so customers don’t see an extra cost, Eller said. The software aims to make it unnecessary to buy extra hardware, such as routers and extenders. The company plans to announce more partners in the coming months.

First responders: Eller joined Unium in 2003, when the company was still called CoCo Communications. CoCo was working on technology to ensure that first responders could also receive the alerts sent to their mobile devices, regardless of how remote or busy the network was. The idea was inspired, Eller said, by the hundreds of first responders on 9/11 who didn’t receive an alert that the second plane hit the World Trade Center. The first plane had severed the responders’ land radio network, meaning the second alert couldn’t be delivered to some.

Switch to residential: CoCo decided to move to the retail Wi-Fi market after more than a decade working as a federal contractor. The company name couldn’t make the switch. Potential customers just weren’t taking it seriously, Eller said. The company officially became Unium in December.

Hacking background: Eller knows his way around a computer. He discovered the world of downloading games online when he was young, and kept at it until it became illegal. Then he became a professional programmer. He started going to Defcon, the renowned hacking conference, and was part of a team that won its competitions three times.

Money for Unium: The company has its 26-person office in downtown and recently raised a $12.4 million funding round from undisclosed angel investors.

