Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: In a recent column, you addressed a problem I am having. After I upgraded to Windows 10, I began to get the prompt, “You’ll need to provide administrator permission to …” I had previously set up an administrator account and password, but that password is now “incorrect.” I’ve tried several “fixes” to this problem from various websites, but nothing works. I am now unable to upgrade apps (iTunes, etc.) and I can’t even dump desktop icons or delete programs without administrator approval.

I was hopeful when I read your column and I followed your instructions. I called up Command Prompt, typed in “net user administrator/active:yes” It didn’t work and I don’t know what to do next.

— Jim Doherty

A: Computers are really dumb. No, check that. Some computers are actually getting pretty smart. But plain old Windows, and especially the DOS-like commands in Windows, are really dumb. You have to type them exactly as the computer is expecting or they don’t work. The command you sent to me doesn’t have a space between the word “administrator” and the forward slash. It has to be there.

For other readers, if you want to activate the built-in administrator account, click on the Start button and scroll down to the Windows System listing, then right-click on Command Prompt and select “Run as administrator.” At the Command Prompt type, “net user administrator /active:yes.” (Don’t type the quote marks.)

After that, you should find Administrator listed as a user who can log in when you boot Windows. By the way, the default is that the Administrator doesn’t have a password, which leaves your computer vulnerable to hackers. To give the account a password, go to the Control Panel and launch User Accounts. Next, click on “Manage another account,” then select the Administrator account. Finally, click on “Create a password.”

Q: It’s annoying, when online and following up on a print article, to have intrusive video ads jammed into the text and often floated alongside.

I believe that I have confirmed that at least some of these ads delay downloading of my “paid” content. The latest ones just have “ADVERTISING” at the top. (Airbnb was the annoying one today which finally caused me to write.)

Two questions: First, are these ads inserted by The Seattle Times or by Google? Secondly, is there any way to force my browser to disallow live video feeds, especially when I don’t want any? (I just like to read.)

— Tom Jensen, Auburn

A: I hear you. I, too, would like my internet browsing to be free of advertising, especially videos that play automatically, since they can make it hard to focus on what I’m looking for. Your question, however, raises some tricky issues.

First, while most of us want ad-free content, we also have come to expect content on the internet to be free. Newspapers — you know, the kind you fold and physically turn the pages of — have long been subsidized by advertising. And even readers who didn’t like the advertising benefited because the revenue from advertising allowed newspaper companies to keep subscription prices low.

Similarly, commercial websites — whether it’s The New York Times, The Seattle Times or, for that matter, Amazon — keep subscription prices low by selling advertising.

Several years ago, some clever programmers found ways to block ads from appearing. In response, other clever coders developed ways to detect ad blockers and to deny access to websites if an ad blocker was running. In short, it’s a technological dance.

That said, let me address your specific questions. Yes, ads can be inserted by websites, by search engines and even by malware. I don’t know the specific source of the ads that are bothering you.

Can you disable auto-launching video ads? Maybe. Many of those videos are embedded Shockwave Flash apps. If that’s the case with the videos that are aggravating you, you can either disable Shockwave Flash or configure it to run only with your permission. The specific steps for disabling or configuring add-ons depend on the browser you’re using, and since you didn’t mention that I can’t give you specific steps.

Still, while that may work in the short term, I wouldn’t be surprised if websites soon develop the capability to detect whether auto-launch of video ads is disabled and, if so, to deny access to content.

Looking at the bigger picture, the hard truth is that if advertisers find that their ads aren’t being viewed — whether static ads or video ads — they will stop paying for them. If that happens, the providers of content you want will have to charge more for that content.

My suggestion is for consumers to work with the content providers. If a particular kind of ad bothers you, contact the company that runs the website and let them know. If you’d like an ad-free version of the site to be an option for those paying a surcharge, let the company know. If you want to contact The Seattle Times about this, you can send an email to webmaster@seattletimes.com.