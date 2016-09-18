You might expect a business that sells medical insurance for pets to be a pet haven. That’s the case with Trupanion and its new offices.

What: Trupanion, medical insurance for pets

Who: Margi Tooth, chief marketing officer

Insurance for pets: Trupanion provides health insurance for dogs and cats for a monthly fee calculated from a pet’s age, breed and other factors. The company started in 1999 on Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., before moving to Seattle and going public in 2014.

Catastrophic protection: The aim is to help pet owners avoid having to make difficult decisions when health issues mean big medical bills. The company pays 90 percent of medical bills, after a deductible. It does not cover pre-existing conditions or regular vet checkups.

Cost of care: Vet bills can range from $200 to $43,000, Tooth said. One customer’s doghas racked up more than $100,000 of medical bills. Trupanion paid 90 percent.

Medical treatment: The company likes to think of itself as “medical insurance for pets” rather than “pet insurance.” It tries to make a pet’s visit to the animal hospital similar to your visit to the doctor. One of its newest products, Trupanion Express, makes it so pet owners only have to pay a copay upfront. Trupanion will pay the veterinarian directly and within five minutes.

A home for dogs: Trupanion recently moved its headquarters from Ballard to Georgetown where the company has 65,000 square feet of space for its pet haven. The office has soundproof playrooms for dogs, a designated bathroom area and pet-friendly flooring throughout. The company has registered 223 dogs and 10 cats that can come to work every day.

Walkers and talkers: Trupanion employs five dog walkers to walk pups while employees work. The company, which has 439 employees, also offers other perks, including days off for pet wellness and bereavement. Pets around the office can wear small flags that say things like “I am shy” to alert co-workers to special needs.

Growing pains: With growth comes challenges. Trupanion faced investor concerns last year that it wasn’t growing fast enough. Still, its stock price has more than doubled in the past year to more than $16 per share. The company was also fined $150,000 by the state last month for violating regulations, including using unlicensed salespeople. At the time, the company’s underwriter said the issues occurred more than three years ago and have been corrected.

More hospitals, more pets: Eighty percent of customer leads come from animal hospitals across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The company has 90 salespeople in the field that work with hospitals, clinics and shelters.

— Rachel Lerman