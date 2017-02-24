Wellington is trying to attract workers to fuel New Zealand’s growing tech industry by flying 100 applicants out for a vacation with job interviews, plus job offers if they are ready to move.

The hunt for talented technical workers has driven companies to offer increasingly extravagant perks to candidates – even, in one case, a Tesla Model 3 that one Seattle company bought for new hires.

Now, an entire city is stepping up the game by offering an international vacation complete with job interviews, followed by a move to a new country — and some Seattle tech workers are biting.

An organization in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, has launched the LookSee Wellington program to attract workers to fuel the growing tech industry in the country. A hundred candidates chosen through an application process will be flown to the city, put through arranged job interviews and given tours of the area.

Waiting at the end of the process will be job offers for those who are ready to move, according to the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency, which is putting on the program.

Wellington’s prospects and outdoor attractions – think biking, paddle boarding and windsurfing – seem to be hitting a chord with Seattle candidates.

About 20 tech workers from Seattle have applied during LookSee Wellington’s first week accepting applications. So far, 1,000 people have applied, including 200 from the U.S.

Seattle is the third-biggest source of U.S. applications, outpaced only by New York and San Francisco.

The economic-development agency touts Wellington’s high concentration of bars and restaurants, plus its thousands of miles of bike trails and long list of galleries and museums.

The most attractive attribute for Seattleites, though, might be its 2,000 hours of sunshine each year. In case you were curious, it is currently 77 degrees and sunny in Wellington.