Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each Saturday.

Q: I’m running Windows 10 on a Dell S270 tower with a USB mouse and keyboard. I used to be able to scroll inactive windows when hovering the mouse over them. It appears one of the updates between November and now may have disabled this feature. I have run a registry cleaner to remove unused DLLs, and I have not installed new programs since November. I have contacted Microsoft support, with no joy with the response. Can you help?

— M.A. Drouin, Bremerton

A: The first thing to check is whether that feature was turned off, either during the update or otherwise. To do so, go to the Start button and click on Settings, then Devices. Finally, select Mouse & Trackpad and make sure “Scroll inactive windows when I hover over them” is switched on.

If that isn’t the problem, try creating a new user account. To do so, launch Settings again and click on Accounts. Next, click on “Family & other people,” then click on “Add someone else to this PC.”

Q: I just tried to merge two directories filled with MP3 files by copying the files in one directory into the other. I knew that many of the files were identical, and I expected Windows to ask me if I wanted to skip or overwrite the duplicate file. Instead, File Explorer simply created copies of those files. That isn’t the way it used to work. What happened?

— S. MacKay

A: You’re right about the fact that Microsoft changed the default action when duplicates are encountered during file copying. Fortunately, you can reconfigure things to meet your expectations. Go to the Control Panel and launch the File Explorer Options utility. Next click on the View tab and then scroll down through the Advanced Settings box until you see an item labeled, “Hide folder merge conflicts.” Uncheck the box next to that item and File Explorer will work the way it used to.

Q: How does one log in as administrator on Windows 10 machines? I am a single user of my own machine, not part of a company network, and am not allowed to do things because I am “not the administrator.”

— Roy Bruno

A: To enable the Windows 10 administrator account, call up the Command Prompt and type “net user administrator /active:yes” and then hit Enter. (By the way, don’t type the quotation marks.)

For most Windows utilities, you can gain temporary administrator rights by right clicking on the utility when you want to launch it and selecting, “Run as administrator.” That way, you don’t actually have to log in as an administrator. It’s generally not a good idea to log in regularly as an administrator. If the administrator account is logged in and a hacker gains access, they will have full administrator access, too.

Q: On my Dell desktop, using Windows 10, I cannot log into my account. When I enter my password, I get the expected “Welcome,” but then a “preparing Windows” message appears with the rolling dots icon for about a minute. I then get a message, “We can’t sign into your account” with an explanation that signing out and signing in may correct the problem. (It doesn’t.) When I dismiss this message, I am told, “You’ve been signed in with a temporary profile” and that I can’t access my files and any changes will not be saved. I’ve tried a new password and system restore from the temporary profile, but they didn’t help. Any ideas how I can access my account?

— John Decker, Oak Harbor

A: Sounds like you have a corrupt user account. I suggest creating a new user account by going to the Control Panel and launching the User Accounts utility. If after doing so you don’t have access to your files, you’ll need to log in as an administrator, locate the files and add your new account to the list of permitted users.

To give your new user account access to a directory, locate the directory in File Explorer and right-click on it. Select Properties, which is the last entry in the pop-up menu. Click on the Security tab when the dialogue box pops open and you’ll see the users who currently have access to that directory. Just below that list you’ll find a button to click to add users.