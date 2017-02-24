Columnist Patrick Marshall answers questions about problems users are having assessing their data usage and receiving email notifications from Facebook.

Q. My internet service provider is Xfinity (Comcast). As you may know, they recently changed their data usage plan to include 1 terabyte of data without extra charges. My usage is close to the limit. According to their guidelines, that would mean watching streaming HD video 20 hours a day, for example, and that is not the case.

I am not sure I trust the usage Xfinity is reporting. Is it possible to verify their numbers? I am thinking of something akin to reading the electric meter to check my electric bill.

The next part of my question concerns the various devices in the household with the idea of finding out which ones are the heavy data users. My router is a D-Link DIR-655. It has a statistics screen that shows packets in and out. I could estimate overall usage but not for individual devices. I mostly use Apple, and I am not familiar with the reporting from Windows. My son has several Windows laptops that could be contributing to the high data usage. What data usage statistics are available from Windows, and how do I access them?

— James Young, Bainbridge Island.

A. If you want to monitor the data usage of individual Windows computers, there’s a built-in tool that tracks total data usage for the previous 30 days. Just go to Settings and click on Network and internet, then on Data Usage. If you want more detailed reporting, there are a number of free and non-free apps available. Just search the internet for “monitor data usage in Windows.”

If you want to monitor everything going in and out of your router, you’ll want to try a router-based solution. One popular application for this is GlassWire. You can download a free version at https://www.glasswire.com/. GlassWire also lets you see what hosts are connecting to your computer, warning you if they are known threats, and monitor other activity on your network.

Q. I am having a problem receiving email notifications from Facebook. I am running Windows 10 and I prefer Google’s Chrome browser. Comcast is my internet provider, and they say they have not put a block on Facebook. I have checked my notifications on Facebook, specified Facebook as a safe sender on my Outlook, unchecked Facebook notifications on Facebook (to give the system time to rethink) and then set notifications back up. I have contacted Facebook to no avail or even a response. I stopped receiving notifications around Thanksgiving time. What the heck am I doing wrong?

— Suzan Ellis.

A. Actually, it sounds like you’re doing everything right. If you’ve checked with your internet service provider, as you say you have, to make sure they’re not blocking those messages, there are only two other likely causes. One, which you’ve also explored, is whether the notifications feature somehow got turned off in Facebook. That leaves only one other culprit: your spam filter. If you don’t find those notifications in your spam filter, the only possibilities I can think of are that either you’ve got malware on the computer or Facebook’s notification feature isn’t working properly. I recommend doing a malware scan and, if it doesn’t turn up anything, reporting the problem again to Facebook along with a list of all the measures you have taken.

Note: Hardware and software manufacturers have a habit of blaming each other when users of their products run into problems. When a program has a glitch, it’s not unusual for the software maker to point the finger at the operating system. And, of course, the operating system manufacturer will often point the finger at the third-party program.

Now all parties have a new scapegoat they can blame — cosmic rays from space.

According to Vanderbilt University’s Radiation Effects Research Group, a single charged particle from space can alter a bit of data stored in a computer’s memory. The result could be as minor as changing a single pixel in a stored image or as major as catastrophic failure of a computer. Fortunately, those events — called “single-event upsets” — are rare and are not thought to be harmful to humans. At the same time, they do offer an alternative explanation for tech support staff.