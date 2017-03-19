The Bellevue co-working space aims to give growing companies not just a flexible space to work in, but training and services as well.

Inside a co-working space in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood, more than 60 tech companies have found a place to work and grow their businesses.

ExtraSlice was started in 2013 by wife-and-husband team Meghana Subramanian and Binu Reghunathan.

ExtraSlice aims to give growing companies not just a flexible space to work in, but training and services as well. The company offers training courses for Android development and software development test engineers.

That’s where the company name comes in — as tech companies grow, they can add an “extra slice” to their business in the form of such things as accounting help, marketing or additional training.

“Seattle as a whole is a builder’s community,” Subramanian said. “We have a goal to make it easier to build tomorrow’s technology and bring it to market.”

ExtraSlice is also building an online marketplace that will connect tech startups with services — such as attorneys, accountants and software engineers — to help them get off the ground.

Reghunathan compared the product, which is still being developed, to a Yelp-like service for tech companies. Some services will be virtual, and others will have physical locations.

Companies that rent space in ExtraSlice’s office will have access to the marketplace. The product is expected to launch in the middle of this year.

ExtraSlice specializes in customizing each work space for individual companies. That can sometimes mean creating specific internet requirements or security infrastructure, Reghunathan said.

ExtraSlice expects to open its second location within a year.