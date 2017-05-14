Tech Spotlight: Give InKind, launched a year ago, operates a website that lets people plan, request and send anything their loved ones might need as they celebrate good news or go through a hard time.

In 2013, Laura Malcolm’s home was filling up with flower bouquets sent from friends and family across the country after the stillbirth of her daughter.

Her loved ones created a meal calendar to support Malcolm and her husband, James Kocsis. As the meals poured in, Malcolm realized there was no easy way to let people know what the family needed, or for friends to communicate with each other about what to send.

Her friends and relatives — spread from Seattle to New York — were left with questions. What local restaurants delivered? What groceries or housecleaning services did Malcolm and Kocsis need? Malcolm’s aunt called every Whole Foods in the area, trying to find one that delivered.

Three years later, Malcolm started a new company, inspired by the experience that she and her family shared during that time.

Malcolm last year launched Tacoma-based Give InKind, a website that lets people plan, request and send anything their loved ones might need as they celebrate good news or go through a hard time. Registries are traditionally used for weddings and births, she reasoned, but there was no reason they couldn’t be expanded.

Give InKind combines services that are separated across multiple caring websites, Malcolm said. The site puts everything in one place: a calendar, a way to donate money, a place to buy gift cards for meals, and links to online retailers. It also includes a wish list for recipients to request items and services they need — child care, gift cards, visitors, anything you could think of.

“When you are in the hospital, especially when you have a kid in the hospital, you have things that you need. And you may remember them at 2 in the morning,” she said, explaining the ease of using the website.

Malcolm, with a background as a product manager, and Kocsis, an art director, work with four other full-time employees on the company, which is funded by Malcolm and Kocsis. Malcolm is CEO and her husband is director of design and user experience. Give InKind launched to the public in September and now has more than 100 live campaigns and 500 users.

Nonprofits and charities have also started using the platform to make it easier for supporters to donate time and resources.

Give InKind makes money from e-commerce partners, such as Amazon or Blue Apron, which share with Give InKind a portion of each sale made through the site.

Malcolm, who previously worked for Dex Media — the Yellow Pages publisher — is working to expand Give InKind to help people find links not just to national providers but also local service providers throughout the country.