The former No. 2 executive at Amazon Web Services faces challenges in expanding use of the company’s data analytics products especially at larger companies.

AUSTIN, Texas — New Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky is bringing a bit of Amazon.com to the data analytics company.

The former executive of Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce giant’s cloud operation, is in his seventh week leading Seattle-based Tableau, and he is setting out a customer-first strategy within his new company.

“People in the company are extremely passionate about our customers, and they drive our work, trying to improve customer lives,” Selipsky said in an interview Wednesday at Tableau’s annual conference in Austin, Texas. “…I think there will be opportunities to push that further and to sharpen that.”

Selipsky joined Tableau in September, replacing longtime CEO and co-founder Christian Chabot, who now serves as chairman. Selipsky’s expertise in enterprise sales and cloud technology, gained through more than 10 years as the No. 2 executive at AWS, has been attractive to Tableau investors and analysts.

Tableau has had a tough year on the stock market amid concerns about increasing competition and the company’s ability to expand use of its products within large company customers. The company reported a 20 percent revenue increase during its latest quarter, which fell short of company expectations.

There’s work to be done, Selipsky acknowledges. And he’s optimistic that by developing and making decisions with the customer top of mind Tableau can continue to grow.

Tableau plans to focus on developing features and capabilities for large companies to use its products, Selipsky vowed. More of them are implementing data visualizations tools widely, and Tableau is trying to expand the use of its products from serving just one or two departments to being used companywide.

“Many enterprises are trying to expand Tableau to tens of thousands of users,” Selipsky said. “We will make sure as they pull us there, that we don’t fall behind, that we are on pace with them and anticipating where they were going.”

That means every part of Tableau — from marketing to product development to sales — will keep enterprise customers in mind.

Tableau announced several products Tuesday that appeal to larger companies, such as the ability to have private and shared workbooks and a new data engine that will process huge data sets much faster than the current system.

A focus on large customers does not mean Tableau will devote fewer resources to its existing customer base, Selipsky said.

“It’s very important to me as we execute this that it’s an ‘and’ not an ‘or,’ ” he said.

Tableau faces competition from more companies jumping into data analytics, notably Microsoft, which already has an entrenched place with thousands of huge company customers. Microsoft’s analytics product, Power B.I., is much cheaper than Tableau’s product, but it is also more limited.

Stiff competition is to be expected in a hot industry, Selipsky said. It will help keep the company sharp and on top of its game, he said, suggesting that Tableau is pretty far ahead of many of its competitors.

“I think you shouldn’t be naïve about your competition, and you should understand what you’re doing,” he said. “And if the competition implements something customers want you to implement, then you should shamelessly implement it.”

Expedia’s global consumer payments group, which makes sure travel payments work smoothly online, has been using Tableau for more than four years. Senior business analyst Tad Buhman said he evaluated a half dozen other options, and Tableau’s technology was the one that fit best.

The group uses Tableau Online, the company’s cloud service. Selipsky expects many companies will continue to store data on-premises in the upcoming few years, but many are also moving to cloud or a combination of the two.

Tableau said Tuesday that it is working on building out its cloud offering so it has the same capabilities as its more robust desktop version.