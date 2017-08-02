The Seattle company, which sells data analytics software, exceeded analysts’ expectations for the second quarter.

Tableau Software reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter as its loss shrank amid growth in sales of the company’s subscription-based data analytics software.

The Seattle company said Wednesday that it lost 54 cents a share during the three months ended in June, narrowing from 64 cents a share a year earlier.

Excluding the cost of stock paid to employees, which is among Tableau’s largest expenses, and other items, the company posted a profit of 10 cents a share. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected a loss of 5 cents a share.

The company’s shares climbed more than 6 percent in after-hours trading following the report, touching $68 a share. Tableau stock had closed regular trading Wednesday down 2.2 percent, at $62.02.

The company, led by former Amazon.com executive Adam Selipsky, has been trying to shift its business from one-time sales of its software to a subscription-based model.

But growth at the company has slowed recently as Tableau made the sales shift and rivals Qlik Technologies and Microsoft enhanced their competing products.

Revenue in the just-completed quarter was $212.9 million, slightly above analysts’ estimates and up 7.2 percent from a year ago.

That growth rate is the smallest since the company’s public stock listing in 2013, and marks a 12th consecutive quarter of slowing year-over-year sales growth.

The company says 37 percent of its license bookings in the quarter were from customers buying subscriptions, up from 16 percent a year earlier.

“We’re very pleased with how the (subscription) rollout went,” Selipsky said on a conference call with analysts.

Overall, Tableau’s net loss was $42.5 million, narrowing from $47.5 million a year earlier.