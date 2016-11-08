The Seattle company, presenting plans for its products at a conference in Austin, Texas, is “making data cool,” says one customer.

AUSTIN, Texas — Before a packed audience at it annual conference Tuesday, Tableau unveiled a long list of new features to its products that are designed for easier, faster and flashier handling of data by its corporate customers.

Soon, customers of the business analytics technology company will be able to add different data sets to a map just by dragging and dropping. They will be able to incorporate data sets into their work faster with a new data engine built on technology from a company Tableau acquired earlier this year. And, to loud cheers from the audience, they will be able to use the Tableau server on the Linux platform.

Seattle-based Tableau’s annual conference has drawn more than 13,000 people to Austin, Texas this week to meet with Tableau developers and hear the company’s plans. On Tuesday, Tableau debuted its three-year plan for its products, which create visualizations using data sets for organizations in nearly every industry.

The company has struggled on the stock market this year as its fast-paced revenue growth has slowed some. The company reported growth of more than 20 percent last quarter, which nevertheless fell below analyst expectations.

Tableau needs to work on bringing in more, large enterprise customers, many say. Still, there’s no denying its existing customer base is loyal.

“Tableau blew it out of the water,” Louis Canales, director of data services at Millennium Health said after the conference keynote presentation Tuesday morning.

The 1,500-person San Diego health company started using Tableau about two months ago after it outgrew its previous service, business intelligence company MicroStrategy. Millennium looked at Tableau competitors Qlik and Microsoft’s Power B.I. before choosing Tableau.

Canales, attending Tableau’s conference for the first time, hit on a key theme of the event.

“Tableau is really making data cool,” he said.

Indeed, the bright colors, flags proclaiming “We are data people,” and a generally partylike atmosphere at the event have made the conference a draw for data scientists.

Tableau’s keynote, led by new CEO Adam Selipsky and Chairman Christian Chabot, introduced the slate of new features, which are meant to make Tableau a one-stop shop for data analytics. Anne Moxie, a senior research analyst with Boston’s Nucleus Research, singled out the “instant analytics” feature Tableau demonstrated.

The tool lets users hover over data in their dashboard and see automatically created visualizations in summary form. That could help users make sense of their data more quickly, she said. But most impactful might be Tableau’s upcoming data preparation tools, now known as Project Maestro.

Those tools get rid of some of the manual calculations that users now do to get data ready — things such as renaming rows or converting numbers into text.

“Tableau is pushing customers to learn a lot with its technology, which is good,” Moxie said. “Data prep helps with that.”

The tools, expected to be released next year, could pose a challenge for many of Tableau’s data partners that offer, among other things, data prep services.

Tableau has been open about its new product and how it will work, said George Mathew, president and chief operating officer of Alteryx, a data blending and analytics company.

Alteryx, a partner of Tableau that is a sponsor of the conference, shares about 800 customers with Tableau.

It’s possible some customers with specific needs will use only Tableau’s product, Mathew said, but he expects most will continue to use Alteryx for much of the heavy lifting.

“Data prep is one of many cases for how our customers interact with data analytics,” he said.

Many of the new features seem cool, said Danielle Molinari, a strategy analyst at Athleta, a workout brand sold at Gap stores. But she’s reserving too much excitement until Tableau announces exact release dates and prices for the new tools.

Molinari said the big draw of the conference for her is learning how other retailers use the product, since she is relatively new to Tableau.

The company’s conference continues Wednesday, and customers at the conference were planning to use Tableau to visualize election results Tuesday night.