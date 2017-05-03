Despite revenue that fell short of analyst expectations, the company’s subscription revenue rose. That spurred a surge in Tableau’s stock in after-hours trading.

Tableau Software’s first-quarter financial results cheered investors Wednesday, despite revenue that fell short of analyst expectations.

The Seattle company’s stock initially fell by nearly 8 percent to about $50.50 in extended trading Wednesday immediately after Tableau released its results. But during the company’s earnings conference call, when it discussed its uptick in subscription revenue, the stock surged nearly 10 percent to $60.

Tableau reported quarterly revenue of $199.9 million, a 16 percent increase from the same period last year, but below the $200.8 million that analysts were expecting.

The data analytics company has been pushing into a subscription software model, meaning it sells annual subscriptions to its business customers, rather than requiring them to purchase a lifetime license. The company announced last month that it would make subscriptions available to all customers for all products.

The model was catching on even before that. Tableau reported that 26 percent of its license bookings in the first quarter were from those buying subscriptions, up from 12 percent in the same period last year.

Subscription pricing means Tableau receives less money upfront, affecting its revenue flow. But the trend in the software industry has moved toward subscription pricing, which can bring in more money over time.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents a share, beating the 11-cent loss analysts were expecting. Tableau reported an overall loss of $54.6 million, widening from a $45.6 million loss in the first quarter last year.