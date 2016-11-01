The Seattle business analytics company has had a tough year on the stock market in part out of concern that license revenue growth was slowing.

Tableau’s shares slumped more than 14 percent Tuesday after the Seattle company’s third quarter revenue of $206.1 million missed analyst expectations.

Although the revenue jumped more than 20 percent from the same period last year, analysts expected it to be nearly $8 million higher. Tableau reported a loss of $30.3 million during the quarter, which was narrower than analyst projections.

The business analytics company has had a tough year on the stock market, after its share price dropped by more than 50 percent in February. Investors were concerned that Tableau’s license revenue growth was slowing.

Tableau picks up license revenue when companies sign up for or extend subscriptions to its products. License revenue was $116.7 million during its third quarter, a 7 percent increase from last year.

“During the third quarter, we generated our highest quarterly revenues and expanded our customer base to over 50,000 customer accounts worldwide. But our results were impacted by extended sales cycles on large deals in the U.S. and softness in EMEA,” Tableau co-founder and chairman Christian Chabot said in a statement.

Tableau appointed Adam Selipsky, a veteran of Amazon Web Services, as its new CEO in August.