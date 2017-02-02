Sales at the Seattle company rose more than 23 percent for the quarter, giving shares a healthy boost in after-hours trading.
Tableau’s stock spiked upward more than 13 percent after-hours Thursday as the company appointed a new executive and reported financial earnings that pleased investors.
The Seattle technology company has hired Dan Miller as its new executive vice president of worldwide sales, services and support, filling a position left vacant last year when longtime sales chief Kelly Wright retired.
Miller previously led a strategy, sales and operations team at Oracle, and led enterprise business at Juniper Networks. He starts at Tableau on Feb. 13.
The company reported revenue of $250.7 million during the fourth quarter, an increase of more than 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2015. Analysts were expecting $230.3 million.
Tableau posted a loss of $21.1 million for the quarter. For all of 2016, it reported a loss of $144.4 million on $826.9 million in revenue.
The company’s stock climbed to $54.95 in after-hours trading, up more than 13 percent.
Tableau has spent a large chunk of its last year shifting its sales strategy to encourage subscription sales, a tactic used by an increasing number of software companies.
Customers pay monthly or annually to use the technology, rather than buying lengthy licenses at the beginning of a contract.
The company launched a search for a new sales chief early in 2016 and ended up hiring a new CEO, Adam Selipsky.
Tableau, which makes tools that build visualizations from data sets, hit a rough patch last year when its stock dropped 50 percent in a day. The stock has since recovered slightly, and is up more than 16 percent from last February’s drop.
