Rachel Lerman
By
Seattle Times business reporter

T-Mobile US added 1.3 million customers during its second quarter, continuing its rapid growth as more consumers switch to the company’s “Uncarrier” model.

The Bellevue-based telecom reported second-quarter revenue of $10.1 billion, up 10 percent from the year-ago period and beating analyst estimates.

T-Mobile reported profit of $581 million, more than double the $225 million the company posted in its second quarter last year.

CEO John Legere called the results “outstanding” on a video blog announcing the news.

“Our performance broke records and probably the hopes and dreams of a few folks at Verizon and AT&T,” he said, continuing his routine of taking jabs at the other top U.S. carriers.

T-Mobile’s stock price ticked up slightly in after-hours trading Wednesday to $62 a share.

Rachel Lerman: rlerman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter @rachelerman.