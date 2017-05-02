The Bellevue-based wireless company said it will use airwaves that it acquired in a recent FCC auction as a base for nationwide 5G coverage

T-Mobile US announced plans Tuesday to use part of its winnings from a recent airwaves auction as a base for nationwide 5G coverage.

5G, the fifth generation of wireless service, promises to be much more powerful and quick-moving than current connectivity. But its broad deployment is likely still years away, despite the recent hype.

Verizon and AT&T have announced trials of the technology in a few cities, including a Verizon trial in Seattle. Bellevue-based T-Mobile insists that its mobile product will be more relevant than its competitors’ versions, which are focused on bringing the high-speed connection to fixed areas, meaning it would work somewhat like home Wi-Fi.

T-Mobile instead wants to make use of 5G for mobile customers, accessible no matter where they are. It is testing the technology in its Bellevue lab, and said Tuesday that it plans a full nationwide launch in 2020.

The Bellevue carrier was the big winner in the FCC’s most recent spectrum auction — bidding nearly $8 billion for low-band 600 MHz spectrum. No. 1 carrier Verizon did not bid in the auction, saying later that it didn’t need the extra capacity.

5G has the potential to be powerful enough to download movies in minutes and let users experience virtual reality on mobile devices.

“5G will be amazing, and we can’t even imagine all the cool stuff it will bring, just like with our earlier network innovations,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said while announcing the news Tuesday. “That’s why truly mobile 5G has to be nationwide — period, the end.”