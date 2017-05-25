The feature allows T-Mobile customers to use one phone number across multiple devices, and also to have multiple phone numbers work on one device.

T-Mobile US’s new Digits feature will launch to customers on May 31.

The Bellevue telecom announced Digits in December, debuting a way for customers to use one phone number across multiple devices, and also to have multiple phone numbers work on one device.

Customers will be able to use their existing number across their phone, laptop and tablet for free, and can add a second Digits phone number for $10 a month. The company also announced a promotion that allows customers on the T-Mobile One plan to add a second line at no extra cost “for a limited time.”

Digits, T-Mobile hopes, will let customers get rid of an extra work phone and be able to text on their computers using their cell number.