The feature allows T-Mobile customers to use one phone number across multiple devices, and also to have multiple phone numbers work on one device.
T-Mobile US’s new Digits feature will launch to customers on May 31.
The Bellevue telecom announced Digits in December, debuting a way for customers to use one phone number across multiple devices, and also to have multiple phone numbers work on one device.
Customers will be able to use their existing number across their phone, laptop and tablet for free, and can add a second Digits phone number for $10 a month. The company also announced a promotion that allows customers on the T-Mobile One plan to add a second line at no extra cost “for a limited time.”
Digits, T-Mobile hopes, will let customers get rid of an extra work phone and be able to text on their computers using their cell number.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.