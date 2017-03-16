At least two Dallas families are blaming the the deaths of loved ones on the T-Mobile bug.

T-Mobile engineers are working around the clock in Dallas this week to try to fix an issue that is clogging the city’s 911 emergency line.

A bug in T-Mobile’s service is causing “ghost calls” to go through to the city’s 911 line, creating long wait times for people with emergencies.

Two Dallas residents have pointed to deaths of loved ones this week which they believe were affected by the issue. Both waited on the line for a long time and did not receive timely calls back when they hung up, according to the Washington Post. Usually, a 911 moderator calls back quickly when there is a hang-up.

One of the deaths is being investigated by Dallas police and child protective services, according to the Post.

When a T-Mobile customer calls 911 in Dallas, it triggers a series of “ghost calls” that look to the 911 system as hang-ups. The staff at the call center then has to call each of those back, even though most don’t have people at the other end.

“This issue not only puts paying T-Mobile customers at risk, but it jeopardizes the safety of people throughout our city,” Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings said in a statement.

The issue is affecting one call center in Dallas, a T-Mobile spokesperson said Thursday. The Bellevue company’s chief technology officer, Neville Ray, is in Dallas with a team of engineers to work on the issue along with executive vice president Dave Carey.

T-Mobile has previously solved issues resulting from wireless incompatibility with emergency call center equipment in other cities, but “Dallas is unique.”

“We are leaving no stone unturned and those executives will not leave Dallas until we have figured out” the issue, a spokesperson said.