The volatility of the company’s business — in which it relies on sales of multimillion-dollar computer systems — can cause wild swings from quarter to quarter.

Cray shares slumped in after-hour trading on Monday after the Seattle-based supercomputer maker said it had swung to a loss in its third-quarter financial performance.

Cray lost 58 cents a share in the quarter ended Sept. 30. A year earlier, the company posted a profit of 27 cents a share.

Revenue during the recently completed quarter was $77.5 million, down 60 percent from 2015.

Shares fell about 9 percent in after-hours trade, to $18.45. They had closed the regular session up 2 percent, at $20.25. The company’s stock is down 38 percent so far in 2016.

Cray’s earnings, which rely on a few sales of multimillion-dollar supercomputers, in many cases to government customers, can swing wildly quarter to quarter. The firm said volatility may continue, saying “a wide range of results remains possible” this year.

If Cray is able to complete the delivery of five large systems valued at $185 million, annual revenue is expected to fall between $620 million and $650 million, the company said. Cray is working through “technical issues” with the systems following delayed delivery of components from suppliers.

“While market conditions remain challenging, we are beginning to see early signs of stabilization in certain areas,” Chief Executive Peter Ungaro said in a statement.

Cray’s earnings earlier this year were stung by smoke-damaged equipment at its Chippewa Falls, Wis., factory.