Patrick Marshall apologetically notes that he skipped a step in a recent column. In this week’s column, he addresses photo-upload issues and failed operating-system updates.

Q: I tried following your instructions in a recent column for generating a list of filenames and folder names from within File Explorer, but when I select a list of files and right-click on them I don’t see the “Copy as path” option that you refer to.

Am I doing something wrong or different than you?

— Gordon Young

A: Yes, you’re doing something both wrong and different from me. But’s that only because I inadvertently left one step out of the instructions. Sorry about that!

The correct instruction is to hold down the Shift key and then right-click on the selected files and folders. Then you’ll see the “Copy as path” option.

Q: I upgraded to Windows 10 on my HP desktop and haven’t had any trouble with it, until I tried to upload some photos from my iPhone to my desktop.

I attached the phone via USB cable, opened the app for photos and clicked import. I got a message that said it didn’t recognize my device and to try again. I thought maybe iTunes had something to do with it, so I uninstalled and reinstalled that and it works just fine.

Any suggestions on what the problem might be? My computer-repair people have no clue and I’d love to be able to upload the photos. The phone and app work on my husband’s desktop, so it’s not the phone or the cable.

— Jill Eshenbaugh, University Place

A: There are two things to try. First, after connecting your iPhone to the Windows 10 computer, right-click on Start and call up the Control Panel. Click on Autoplay, then make sure “Use Autoplay for all media and devices” is checked. Look for the iPhone entry and select “Ask me every time” from the drop-down menu.

If this doesn’t solve the problem, you’ll want to do some troubleshooting and, perhaps, updating of drivers. You’ll find more detailed instructions for that here: https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/windows_10-hardware/after-upgrade-to-windows-10-itunes-doesnt/79da13ad-44c5-4ec2-b4b1-db01bcaca23f.

Q: Ever since Windows 10 was downloaded when “Updates” are entered, a message shows up stating: updates failed, and the reason states: A security issue has been identified in a Microsoft Software Product that could affect your system.

At one time, about two weeks ago, I checked the updates and I found 57 of the same ones all showed “failed.” I have attempted to find how to correct the problem but have not been successful.

Could you please tell me how to correct the problem so these updates can be downloaded. I have reset Windows 10 twice, thinking it might clear up the problem, but this did not help.

— Mike Wilson

A: Microsoft offers a list of the most common reasons for failed updates. You’ll find that here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/10587/windows-10-get-help-with-upgrade-installation-errors.