The week’s third report on fourth-quarter venture investments shows a rise in deal activity later in the year — a trend also found in the other reports.

After a rocky start to the year, Washington state startups ended 2016 strong and with a lot of fresh cash in their pockets.

Companies raised $290 million in 38 deals during the fourth quarter of the year, according to the quarterly Dow Jones VentureSource report being released Thursday. That’s a 25 percent jump from the same period last year.

The report is the third to be released this week from tracking services. Though the figures differ from report to report, they generally showed similar trends.

The year started out fairly strong in terms of amounts raised, but the number of deals in the first half of the year was worryingly low, said Greg Beams, a partner at Ernst & Young in Seattle.

Startups and investors had different ideas of how much the companies were worth, causing the number of deals to drop off sharply, to just 48 total in the first six months of 2016.

“While the two sides were trying to have this meeting of the minds in the first half, they were not coming together very often,” Beams said. “And then clearly that meeting of the minds happened in the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter.”

Total funding in the state during 2016 was $1.3 billion, down about 30 percent from 2015. That was an expected drop as valuations for companies started to level out.

That held true across the nation. Companies raised $52.4 billion during the year, a 32 drop from 2015.

Washington state fared better during the quarter. U.S. companies raised just $10.2 billion during the fourth quarter, a 48 percent drop from a year ago.

VentureSource came to much the same conclusions as the two other reports released earlier this week.

Quarterly studies on startup funding have been through an upheaval of sorts in the past few months. The National Venture Capital Association, the trade group representing venture-capital firms, ended its affiliation with Pricewaterhouse­Coopers and Thomson Reuters, and formed the Venture Monitor report using data from Seattle-based PitchBook.

PwC then partnered with research firm CB Insights to continue publishing its quarterly MoneyTree report.

Along with DowJones Venture Source, the reports often have different funding data each quarter — sometimes varying by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Generally, though, the trends remain the same across the studies. The differences largely boil down to when each deal is “counted” by the tracking service and the type of deal that is included.

The MoneyTree report does not include buyouts or recapitalization rounds, which are common when private equity firms invest.

VentureSource similarly includes only investments from private equity firms when they co-invest with a venture-capital firm.

Venture Monitor takes a somewhat broader look at funding rounds. It includes a large amount of funding from angel investors and most private equity rounds, as long as they do not take a majority stake in the company and come after at least one venture capital deal.

The reports also include funding rounds at different times, meaning a specific investment is counted in different quarters.

MoneyTree and VentureSource, for example, included a $130 million funding round raised by Bellevue startup OfferUp in their third-quarter report, when part of the funding was announced publicly.

Venture Monitor included OfferUp in the fourth quarter report, when the round officially closed.