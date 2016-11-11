For Android there’s one app for detecting and blocking spam, and iPhones with iOS7 or later have spam message blocking built in, although without automatic spam detection, writes Patrick Marshall. He also discusses cloud and thumb-drive file backup.

Q: I’m starting to get lots of spam text messages on my smartphone. Is there a way to block those?

— John Kenner

A: Software developers are responding to the oozing of spam from computers to smartphones. Unfortunately, as with computers, the solutions aren’t foolproof.

If you’re on Android, there’s only one app that I’m aware of that attempts to automatically detect and block spam text messages — SMS Block. There are other apps that, like SMS Block, allow you to block specific senders, but we can expect that spammers, if they’re not already doing so, will soon spoof their addresses to get around that ploy.

If you’re using an iPhone and have iOS 7 or later, spam message blocking is built in. Just open the spam message and hit Contact, then the “I” button. At the bottom of the form you’ll find an option to “Block this caller.” Again, though, there’s no automatic spam-detection feature.

Q: I am using Windows 10. My problem developed two days ago. I first had an issue with the Edge icon having disappeared from my taskbar. I searched Microsoft online help for various answers to “pin Edge to taskbar.”

Some of the advice suggested that I had a corrupted user profile. I created another user profile and then was able to pin Edge to the taskbar. Now the problem is that all of my Word docs are in my old user profile, as are my photos.

By the way: I haven’t been using cloud storage; I just keep the files on my hard drive, backing them up regularly onto a thumb drive. I know, from your column, that you think that’s a bad idea. OK, I’m convinced. How do I back up what I have onto the cloud?

— C. Tate, West Seattle

A: The simplest way to access those files is to sign in to the old user profile, right-click on the folders you want to access and select Share With. Finally, select your new user account.

Now when you switch back to your new user profile, you can access those folders and files. You’ll find them listed under the old user profile on C:/Users. Oh, and be sure to set the permissions from Read Only to Read/Write.

You can also access the files by launching with the computer’s elevated administrator account. This account is normally hidden for security reasons, and you’ll want to activate it only temporarily. To do so, right-click on the Start button and then select “Command Prompt (Admin).” At the prompt, type Net user administrator /active:yes.

Now when you click on the Start button and then the User Account button, you’ll see the Administrator account listed.

As for cloud storage vs. thumb-drive backup, I recommend both, and for one reason — ransomware. If you get infected with ransomware, it can encrypt all drives on your network, including your cloud storage and attached external drives. As a result, it’s a great idea to back up your data periodically to a drive that is then detached from the network.

Apart from that, cloud storage is great because you can simply mark which folders you want backed up to the cloud. You can also have those folders automatically synced to other computers, if you like.

If you need to access a file while you don’t have any of your own computers with you, you can access it through a web browser from any computer.

The only snag with cloud storage is that if you have more data than the allotted free space, you’ll need to subscribe for more storage. Fortunately, the rates are generally pretty inexpensive.

Right now, Microsoft offers only 5 gigabytes of free cloud storage, while Google offers 15 gigabytes. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get unlimited photo storage free and 5 gigabytes of other data storage. There is, by the way, nothing to prevent you from using multiple cloud storage services.