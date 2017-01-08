The suit comes at a time the company behind the popular app is talking with investors about plans to go public.

A former Snapchat employee alleged in a lawsuit that the company misrepresented its financial state while recruiting him and then pressured him to spill secrets about his time at Facebook.

Anthony Pompliano worked in Snapchat’s business-operations department for three weeks before his firing in September 2015. He alleged in court papers last week that the company has lied about the reason for his termination since then, hindering his ability to land another job in the social media industry.

“Mr. Pompliano was terminated because he refused to participate in a scheme to deceive the public and artificially inflate Snapchat’s valuation in anticipation of its” initial public stock offering, the lawsuit states.

Company spokeswoman Mary Ritti said the complaint was meritless.

“It is totally made up by a disgruntled former employee,” she said.

Snap Inc., the company behind the popular chat app Snapchat, recently began talking to investors about its plans to publicly list shares as early as March. The IPO could value Snap at more than $25 billion while raising around $4 billion for the Los Angeles company.

Seven full pages and other portions of the 21-page filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court are blacked out. Pompliano’s attorney, David Michaels, said the redactions protect information possibly subject to a confidentiality agreement between his client and Snap. The company has 10 days to file a motion to maintain the redactions.

Among the statements unavailable are two statistics that Snap provided to Pompliano during the recruiting process that he claims are false. Similar data was provided to prospective Snap investors, including Chinese technology giant Alibaba, according to the lawsuit.

Last year, Snap added about 1,000 employees worldwide and reached deals with vendors to measure certain operations on the app, so it’s possible alleged deficiencies may now be rectified.

Snap has said 150 million people use its mobile app each day, producing more than 10 billion daily views of short videos. Analysts estimate that the company generated close to $400 million in ad revenue in 2016.

But Pompliano alleged through the lawsuit that Snap lacked sophisticated methods of verifying user statistics because its chief executive, Evan Spiegel, “did not care” for numbers.

Pompliano raised concerns about misrepresentations to three superiors to no avail, according to the filing.

He also claims to have angered Snap executives by refusing to divulge information about Facebook, where he had worked for the previous year.

Pompliano is seeking an injunction that would bar Snap from misrepresenting the reason for his firing.