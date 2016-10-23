By creating a for-profit unit to research and commercialize treatments for corneal blindness, SightLife is hoping to shorten the time it takes to accomplish its mission of eliminating the problem.

A Seattle nonprofit that facilitates corneal transplants has raised $10 million to launch a for-profit subsidiary working to eliminate corneal blindness.

SightLife will be the parent corporation of SightLife Surgical, which will work to research and commercialize treatments for the disease. The nonprofit has worked for nearly 50 years in the field and is a leading provider of corneas from organ donors.

The organization has a goal to eliminate corneal blindness by 2040, CEO and President Monty Montoya said.

The condition is caused by an injured or diseased cornea, the layer of tissue that covers the front of the eye.

The timeline is aggressive, he said, and is proving troublesome to meet as a nonprofit.

“We did an analysis of the timeline and realized we are actually on a more like 250-year pace, not a 24-year pace,” he said.

As a for-profit company, Montoya said, SightLife Surgical can devote more time and money to taking treatments being researched to market and dealing with lengthy regulatory processes.

“As a for-profit organization, our ability to access capital is just much greater,” he said.

The initial $10 million in funding comes from Flying L Partners, a firm that invests in the ophthalmology industry.

SightLife and its for-profit unit will have the same leadership team, and together have about 250 employees.