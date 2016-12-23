Most internet service providers limit the size and number of emails that can be sent from accounts, Patrick Marshall writes. He also offers advice on having more than one cloud service, volume controls and blocking robocalls.

Q: When I try to send a large group email from one of my Network Solutions email addresses it will not work. If I try to send to the same group using my company’s email it goes through. Any ideas?

— D.K., Whidbey Island

A: Most service providers have limits on the size and number of emails that can be sent from accounts. For Network Solutions, it’s 100 recipients per message, and 1,000 messages per day. There’s also a limit of 3,000 messages per domain per day.

Companies that have their own servers, or that negotiate with a service provider, may have higher limits, or potentially no limits at all.

There are services designed specifically for mass mailings. For example, MailChimp allows you to send to up to 2,000 recipients and a total of 12,000 emails per month for free. If your mailing needs are greater than that, you can pay a fee to increase your monthly allotment.

Q: Google Drive vs. iCloud vs. Dropbox. Is there any point in using more than one of these things?

— Ron Kessler

A: The only reason I can think of would be to take advantage of the free storage offered by the different vendors and in effect merge them using a program such as Odrive (www.odrive.com). That way you may be able to combine enough free storage to suit your needs without having to pay for it. For my part, I like to keep things as simple as possible, so I pay for cloud storage.

Dropbox, by the way, is a little different from those other cloud services in that it’s designed to be a place to share files with others. Say you’ve got a file too big to send via email. Using Dropbox you can simply store the file there and from Dropbox send a link to others who can then access and download it.

Q: After the most recent Windows update, I found that the sound on my laptop can’t be unmuted. When I try to increase the volume using the Volume Mixer, the slider just zips right back to fully muted. What to do?

— B. Austin

A: Go to the Device Manager, then expand the entry for “Sound, video and game controllers.” Next, right-click on the entry for your speakers and click on “Uninstall.” Finally, reboot your computer. Your sound driver will be reinstalled and you’ll be back in business.

If the sound driver isn’t automatically reinstalled you may need to go to the manufacturer’s website and then download and install the driver.

Q: In a recent column, you had no suggestions on how to stop robocalls. I recently modified my telephone system by adding instructions from this website: https://www.nomorobo.com/. It appears to be working great as the phone will only ring once when it is a robocall and then stop.

— Ron Boyer

A: Actually, I’ve gotten quite a few emails from readers suggesting Nomorobo. So many, in fact, that I haven’t yet been able to respond to them all.

In this case, the reader’s question wasn’t about robocalls, which are autodialed calls that deliver prerecorded messages. Most of the scams such as that experienced by the reader are not robocalls — they are calls from live people, and don’t have prerecorded messages.

That said, I have to say that the Nomorobo service looks interesting, and I’ll certainly give it a try when they release a version for Android. As of now, they support iPhones and VoIP landlines. A landline subscription is free, while a smartphone subscription runs $1.99 per month. A family subscription, which covers all your family’s smartphones and landlines, runs $4.99 a month.