The VC fund, set up by two former executives of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, plans to invest in companies focused on genomics and data-driven health care.

Two former executives of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have a plan to support young biotech companies, and they are armed with $200 million to do it.

Boris Nikolic and Julie Sunderland launched Seattle venture-capital firm Biomatics Capital last year, and originally sought to raise $150 million for its first fund. It ended up closing with $200 million, the company announced Wednesday.

Nikolic previously served as Bill Gates’ chief adviser for science and technology, and Sunderland was the director of program-related investments at the foundation. The pair began investing together in 2010 before deciding to start Biomatics in 2016. Biomatics has already invested in at least eight companies.

“It’s our goal to seek out radically innovative solutions — the outliers,” Sunderland said in a statement.

Biomatics will invest between $5 million and $10 million in biotech companies, especially those focused on genomics and data-driven health care. Investments in each company could grow up to $20 million as the companies expand.

One of Biomatics’ early investments is in AiCure, a startup based in New York that uses smartphones to track when patients take their medications.