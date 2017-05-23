The fast-growing company, based in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, will use the new cash to hire engineering and product development employees.

Seattle sales-automation startup Outreach has reeled in another $30 million from investors, bringing the total amount raised by the fast-growing company to $60 million a little more than two years after its founding.

Outreach creates cloud-based software for salespeople to help them automate and prioritize their interactions with clients.

The company, based in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, will use the new cash to hire engineering and product development employees. The startup has been hiring quickly – growing from six employees at the beginning of 2015 to 134 in February and 170 today.

A chunk of the new hires are in Tampa, where Outreach recently opened its second office. Many of the new employees previously worked at KiteDesk, a recently shuttered Tampa company with products similar to Outreach’s.

The latest financing round will be used to focus on the company’s product and engineering unit, CEO Manny Medina said. That team has more than 30 employees today, and will have more than 50 by the end of the year.

“What we realized is that our customers are really demanding that we take over more and more of their workflow,” he said.

Medina is well aware of the growing pains that can come with Outreach’s rapid expansion. Last year, the company rethought how it was selling its product, and changed to focus on bigger customers with sales teams of 20 or more people.

Outreach is also expanding its machine learning team to add more automation to its services.

“Seattle is an awesome place for that because Amazon and Microsoft use hordes of machine learning engineers, so there’s a lot of them here,” Medina said.

The newest funding round was led by DFJ Growth with participation from Mayfield, MHS Capital, Microsoft Ventures, Trinity Ventures and Four Rivers Group.

Outreach has about 1,200 customers.