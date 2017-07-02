Tech Spotlight: A parent and technologist founded 6crickets, an online marketplace to make summer camp and enrichment education scheduling easier.

For a parent, planning summer activities for their children can be a puzzle, balancing schedules, interests, driving constraints — and often juggling this all for multiple children.

In 2014, while trying to plan camp activities for her own child, Helen Wang felt there had to be a way to avoid the headache and scheduling nightmare that can come with planning a summer-camp schedule across different websites with different registration forms.

Armed with a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley, Wang combined her two worlds — motherhood and technology — and set out to fix the problem. She founded 6crickets, a Seattle-based online marketplace, which offers a one-stop site for scheduling summer camps.

Wang, who previously worked as a researcher at Microsoft, said the camp-scheduling process is so complicated it’s “not even simple for a computer.” But 6crickets’ technology, which brings everything together in one place in organized spreadsheets, makes it easier for parents and camps using it.

The service is free for parents to use. The only payment is for camp fees. The company makes money by taking a commission from the camps listed on the site, most of which are local to Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego. Wang said camps using the service have seen increases in students.

The startup allows parents to plan their children’s summer camps in one place. It helps parents find camp options, build a schedule, sign up and pay all in one place, using a spreadsheet-like schedule to keep things organized.

The startup recently added artificial-intelligence features, which will build a suggested camp schedule based on preferences like interests, location and timing. Users who want to plan their own options can manually piece together a schedule. It also works for multiple children, and it is shareable.

“When you have to think of two children, you need to schedule them side by side,” said Wang, a mother of two herself. The scheduler tries to put kids at the same or nearby camps when possible.

Parents can also use the site to find after-school enrichment programs. 6crickets donates its technology to schools so they can create their own scheduling tools for after-school programs.

The company is made up of a 10-person team and is currently raising a seed round of funding.