Canadian logistics technology company Descartes Systems Group has bought Seattle shipping software company ShipRush for $14 million.

The deal, announced last week, means ShipRush will become part of the global logistics network division of Waterloo, Ontario-based Descartes, which develops software to manage logistics and supply chains.

ShipRush’s technology helps small and midsize e-commerce companies deliver packages. It prints shipping labels and provides tracking for customers, and its technology integrates with e-commerce websites like eBay and Amazon.

ShipRush, formed in 1992, could receive an additional $3 million as part of the deal if it meets preset performance targets.