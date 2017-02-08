Spectacles have landed in Seattle. Specifically, at the Lower Queen Anne Dick’s burger joint.

Snapchat’s Spectacles have landed in Seattle.

Specifically, at the Lower Queen Anne Dick’s burger joint at Queen Anne Ave North and Republican Street.

The Snapbot vending machine dispenses the photo- and video-sharing app’s camera-enabled glasses, which cost $129 apiece. Called Spectacles, they are sold via a guerrilla marketing campaign, with the bright yellow vending machine popping up in cities from Houston to Paris and occasionally drawing crowds.

Twitter users showed people lining up by the machine Wednesday shortly after Snapchat revealed its arrival in Seattle via a photo posted to the social-media site.

The glasses can record video 10 seconds at a time with the tap of a button. The video is then uploaded to the Snapchat image-messaging app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Snapchat parent Snap is preparing to sell shares in public markets for the first time.

The company’s app late last year had more than 150 million daily active users, and revenue grew by nearly eight times from 2015 to last year, to $405 million. The company posted a net loss of $514 million during the year.