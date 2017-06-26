Seattle Genetics is announcing Monday the results of a clinical trial that shows patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma do better when its drug Adcetris replaces one of the four drugs in the current first-line treatment for the cancer.

Seattle Genetics is announcing Monday results of a clinical trial showing patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma do better when its drug Adcetris replaces one of the four drugs in the current first-line treatment for the cancer.

That sets the stage for seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment “as soon as possible,” said Clay Siegall, CEO of the region’s largest biotechnology company.

If approved, it would be the first use of Adcetris in a so-called front line therapy, rather than as a second or third treatment option when others fail and patients relapse. The Bothell company has said gaining front line treatment status is part of its strategy for making Adcetris a billion-dollar drug.

Siegall said the five-year trial with 1,334 patients addressed a four-drug combination known as ABVD that for decades “has been the standard of care” for advanced Hodgkin lymphoma. The B drug in that combination, bleomycin, can cause lung damage, and even death, in a small number of patients.

Using Adcetris in the combination instead improved patients’ “long-term durable response” (meaning survival) to 83 percent from 77 percent, as well as avoiding potential damage to lung tissue, said Siegall.

Hodgkin lymphoma is most frequently diagnosed when patients are in their 20s or 30s, with about 8,000 cases annually in the U.S. and 60,000 worldwide.

“If you are in complete remission at two years, you have a very good prognosis,” said Siegall, but collateral damage such as damaged lungs could be with a patient for many years.

Detailed results of the trial aren’t expected to be published before an American Society of Hematology meeting in December, but Siegall said the outcome met targets agreed upon with the FDA before the clinical trial began.

An advanced clinical trial for another Seattle Genetics drug known as CD33A as a front line treatment for acute myeloid leukemia was halted this month after several patient deaths. The FDA subsequently said the company would need permission to restart other trials it had suspended with that compound.

Siegall said he could not elaborate on those deaths or plans for the trials: ““We are looking at the data. We have not made any firm decision on that.”

The company said in a May regulatory filing it has spent more than $100 million on R&D for CD33A in the past five years. For its flagship drug Adcetris, by contrast, that figure is $306 million.

Adcetris is now marketed for three other uses, and last week the company sought approval for a fourth — none of those as part of a front-line treatment.

Seattle Genetics forecasts Adcetris sales of $300 million in the U.S. and Canada this year, and nearly as much in the rest of the world, where it receives royalties on sales by its partner Takeda.