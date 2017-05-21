Seattle’s Melinda Fox launched startup Tanji, whose app aims to make it easier for people to find films that are directed, written or produced by women, and those that feature women as pivotal characters.

Five years ago, Seattle entrepreneur Melinda Fox started keeping a running list of all the TV shows and movies she watched that prominently feature women, either on screen or behind the scenes.

“I started to become more aware as the media landscape became super-crowded,” she said. “I was really aware that it was hard to find content that was directed by women or starring women.”

Fox, a “super-consumer” of television and a former development director for local nonprofits, started getting texts and calls from her friends, asking what was new on the list so they could decide what to watch.

It was hard enough for Fox to find content to add to the list, so she figured others were struggling as well.

That’s when Fox launched Seattle startup Tanji, whose app aims to make it easier for people to find films that are directed, written or produced by women, and those that feature women as pivotal characters.

Women, Fox points out, make up the majority of audiences, but she said it can be hard to find themselves reflected on screen. The topic had begun to pick up steam within the entertainment industry in recent years, she said, but there was no easy way to pass information on to audiences.

Tanji created the first official version of its app to be used at the Tribeca Film Festival last month in New York City. It listed movies that have a major influence from women and made it easy for people to find showtimes and buy tickets.

“We like to call it a feminist Fandango,” Fox said.

She wants to continue building similar apps for film festivals, and eventually launch a broad consumer app for audiences at commercial movie theaters.

Fox, who is CEO, started the company with co-founder Shane Carwile and co-founding partners Anne Hubbell and Amy Hobby. Hubbell and Hobby together also run Tangerine Entertainment, a New York production company that features women directors. The name for Tanji was a takeoff from Tangerine.

The startup plans to raise its first funding round soon and to pull in revenue by charging a ticket-convenience fee and continuing to partner with film festivals to create co-branded apps. In the future, the company plans to sell advertising space and aggregate customer data.

Tanji already has a powerful adviser from the entertainment industry: Paul Feig, who directed “Bridesmaids,” “Spy” and the newest “Ghostbusters” movie. The Tanji team connected with Feig on Twitter and later met with him on the Sony lot a few weeks before “Ghostbusters” was released last year.