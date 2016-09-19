Sound Pharmaceuticals develops drugs used to treat inner ear disease.
Sound Pharmaceuticals, which develops drugs to treat inner ear disease, has raised $4.1 million in debt financing, according to documents filed Friday.
The Seattle company launched a clinical trial earlier this year to test a treatment for Meniere’s Disease, which can cause hearing loss and vertigo, among other symptoms. Sound Pharmaceutical’s drug, called SPI-1005, gives patients a molecule that the company hopes will improve patient’s hearing.
The company was founded in 2001 by University of Washington professors Eric Lynch and Jonathan Kil, both former executives at biotech Otogene.
Sound Pharmaceuticals is also developing a drug to treat bipolar disorder. Patients are given a treatment to increase activity in the brain and inner ear.
Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission suggest the latest investment is part of a larger, ongoing funding round.
