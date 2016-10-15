Capria, a Seattle investment company, runs an accelerator program to help investment fund managers in developing countries support businesses in their home countries.

A housecleaner-on-demand service in Cape Town, South Africa, has created 400 jobs and plans to keep growing across the African continent. A young gourmet tea business in Johannesburg is bringing high-end drinks to customers while supporting small, local farmers.

The expanding companies, SweepSouth and Yswara, are two businesses that emerging private equity firm Alitheia Identity Fund plans to support, with a small boost from an expanding network centered in Seattle.

“In some areas, microfinance has been very successful,” Alitheia managing partner Tokunboh Ishmael said. “Now households and companies have grown, so funding needs to grow.”

Capria What: An accelerator for investors in developing countries Who: Co-founded by Will Poole and Dave Richards Headquarters: Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Funds that have gone through program: Pomona Impact, Central America; Vakayi Capital, Zimbabwe; Alitheia Identity Fund, Western and Southern Africa; Idacapital, Turkey

The three women who run Alitheia in Lagos, Nigeria, and Johannesburg have been investing in companies for a combined 60 years. They recently finished a three-week stint in Seattle for training and sharing ideas with other investors that focus on companies aiming to make a social or environmental impact.

Microfinance typically helps very small-scale businesses in developing countries; larger banks and investors may get involved once a company develops and matures, with investments of $50 million or more.

That leaves a huge gap for small and growing companies, which Capria, a Seattle investment company, refers to as the “missing middle.” That’s the group Alitheia plans to invest in — companies that are too large or fast-growing for small microfinance loans, but are not yet large enough to attract banks.

Born out of ideas gleaned from Unitus, a Seattle-based microfinance fund, Capria has launched an accelerator in Seattle designed specifically for investment fund managers from developing countries who support businesses in their home countries.

“We saw a big opportunity to play a role in bringing together global best practices and partnering with local fund managers,” Capria principal Jack Knellinger said.

Capria has brought together fund managers from Nigeria, Guatemala, Turkey and many other places for workshops on impact investing, sharing challenges and success stories from their experiences. During the courses, fund managers learn about pitching, team conflict, and various aspects of investing.

Capria continues supporting participating fund managers long after the training is completed, offering mentorship opportunities and connections to investors around the world. The Seattle accelerator also invests up to $500,000 in each fund.

That number could soon expand. Capria is raising a $100 million fund to go primarily toward funds that have taken part in the accelerator.

The idea behind Capria is straightforward: People on the ground with companies are the ones best equipped to invest in and support them. First- or second-time fund managers focusing on social-impact companies can learn from each other and from the decades of expertise Capria’s co-founders bring.

The accelerator also works to introduce U.S. and worldwide investors to opportunities in developing countries.

“On the one hand, you have investors that are really interested in some of these emerging markets,” Knellinger said. “On the other hand, they’re not necessarily sure how to navigate these environments. … We believe there are capable investment professionals out there with a strong track record and experience on the ground that are looking to get started.”

Capria was started by Will Poole and Dave Richards, managing partners at Unitus Seed Fund, a venture firm that invests early in startups in India that serve low-income populations. The fund is an offshoot of microfinance nonprofit Unitus, which shut down its Seattle operations in 2010.

Capria’s team sifted through applications from 51 different countries to select two groups of fund managers for its second accelerator class, held recently in Seattle.

Alitheia, as well as Idacapital from Istanbul, Turkey, presented to potential investors from across the world earlier this month, emphasizing the small and medium-sized companies in each region that could easily boom with additional funding.

“Banks are not addressing the needs of this market,” Polo Leteka of Alitheia Identity said at the class. The team is raising a $100 million fund with plans to invest in companies across southern and western Africa. Those companies must have management teams that are led, at least in part, by women.

Each investment is expected to be between about $3 million and $5 million, likely spread over a few years.

Alitheia isn’t picky about the industry its portfolio companies operate in; it could be technology, fashion or agribusiness. What matters is that the venture has a social impact, has big growth potential and is at least partly led by women.

“Gender-diverse teams create better outcomes in business,” Alitheia managing partner Anne-Marie Chidzero told investors, reiterating a refrain sweeping across U.S. tech companies as they strive for greater diversity in their workforces.

In Nigeria, 41 percent of early-stage businesses are run by women, according to a Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

Alitheia’s managing partners have long histories of investing in companies across Africa, especially in rural finance and agribusiness companies. They hold prominent positions within Africa’s investment community, and separately serve on different venture-capital associations.

Chidzero, who attended college in Canada, worked at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and has managed funds across Africa.

She has seen the way technology has enabled businesses across the continent to grow and scale, whether that be in agricultural processing, solar panels or finance.

In Turkey, Idacapital is focused on supporting some of the 400 new startups that pop up around the country each year.

Thousands of startups receive funding, but only a couple venture-capital funds have sprung up to support them, holding back what could be huge growth, said Cem Baytok of Idacapital.

Idacapital, run by Baytok and Anil Gokcen Korpinar, is raising a $65 million fund to invest between $500,000 and $2 million in companies that focus on health-care technology, financial technology and clean tech.

For example, it plans to invest in reengen, a software company in Istanbul that helps commercial buildings manage energy usage. The company says its technology could save more than 22 million trees by making better use of available energy.

Idacapital, named for Mount Ida, which is near the ruins of Troy, is searching for companies that have rapid, steady growth.

“We are looking for gazelles,” Baytok said, making a play off the technology term “tech unicorns,” companies valued at more than $1 billion.

Both Alitheia and Idacapital have decades of experience investing in their respective regions.

‘It’s important (to work on the ground) in terms of building relationships with entrepreneurs, understanding the social and cultural context in which they are operating and being able to empathize with them,” Alitheia Identity’s Ishmael said.

Working with Capria helped give her insight into what U.S. investors are interested in, while helping to expand Alitheia’s investor network.

Idacapital one day hopes to use that network to expand its fund outside Turkey to other emerging markets.